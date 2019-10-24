The Global Warming Controversy
To the Editor:
This argument will never end. The frenzy over this gets to the point where each side gets so worked up that they hate each other. The thing about quoting temperature changes: One has to be careful with numerical figures. Beware the old adage “Figures don’t lie but liars can figure.” How figures are gathered such as temperature are very important. I would think our latest thermometers are highly accurate but we compare to records taken say 100 years ago. How they were taken then and how they are taken now can make a big difference.
I’ve heard many recording stations are not up to code on how readings are taken. Also where the readings were taken 100 years ago they are not taken today and vice versa. The all time certified record low was taken in Bloomfield Vt -50 F many long years ago, but for a long time I haven’t heard anything from Bloomfield. It is said the ice is melting away up north but around here it seems to be cooler. So maybe the center of where the coolest air is, is shifting and shifting over us. There seems lately to be a steady wind current coming out from Baker Lake Nunavut, Canada, city just west of Northern Hudson Bay. That’s why my email address starts out as Bakerlake.
One can find speakers for both sides of the issue. There is a person coming to the Grange in Barnet, Vt to talk about Iceland on Monday, October 28. I’ll bet any money he will lament about how the ice is melting up there. A speaker at the Republican Elks Club dinner on November 8th will no doubt claim that there is little or no global warming and the world is not coming to an end. If one goes to both gatherings, one will not know what to believe after listening to both sides of the story.
If it is true that global warming is caused by human activity, then I suppose we can try to do something. It gives one the feeling:”Well I tried to do something.” But I say to you that this global warming hysteria is caused but by both sides. One side says vote for me or the world will come to an end. The other side will say vote for me as this global warming stuff is just nonsense. So here we are in the middle not knowing what to think, but I say love one another. Global warming, if it comes, will come regardless of what we do .Get ready for a cold winter starting around mid November.
This is Ron Pal(Paul), appreciate your vote and support.
Ronald Pal
Danville, Vermont
