The Great Reset
To the Editor:
The post office and banks are getting ready for the collapse of society. They’re getting ready to move us to a digital currency, eventually to be passed out to only those that are in total compliance with government edicts. (social credit)
I suggest people go to the World Economic Forum and look into the writings of Claus Schwab, one of the the forum’s directors.
They are planning on bankrupting the world and eventually eliminating most of the people.
