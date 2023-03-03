The Green Economy
To the Editor:
Two new industries that are looking to base themselves in St. Johnsbury are examples of how the transition from a carbon-based economy to the “green economy” (non-carbon-based economy) is more than electrification and installing solar panels and wind turbines.
Zion Growers that purchased the former Ide building on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury is developing a hemp processing plant and Josh Oakley’s hope to create a mass timber production operation exemplify how entrepreneurs who embrace the shift to a green economy will create more than 65 million new jobs and raise $2.8 Trillion in revenue worldwide.
There is an incredible number of products that can be made from hemp. They include fuel pellets, building materials, car parts, and anything made from plastic.
The benefits of using hemp-based building material are that it is carbon negative, more fire resistant, less toxic, has a higher R-value, and more durable than traditional building materials.
Henry Ford in 1941 presented his hemp fueled and cellulose-plastic prototype car. The panels composed of 70% cellulose fibers proved to have the impact strength 10 times stronger than steel and the car was to run on hemp-ethanol. (There is a wonderful picture of Henry Ford taking a sledge hammer to the prototype car to demonstrate how strong it was.)
Having a hemp-related business in St. Johnsbury comes full circle as the Fairbanks brothers developed the platform scale so they could accurately weigh their hemp crop.
The benefits of having a mass timber production facility in St. Johnsbury is evidenced by its use in constructing the Tang Science Annex at the Fairbanks Museum. Mass timber is increasingly being used in building construction because of its environmental and cost benefits. It also revitalizes the forest economy as well as promotes healthy management of forests.
Hemp processing and mass timber production are both economic drivers in that they need pre-production businesses to feed them raw materials and post-production ones to utilize their end products. These new businesses will bring with them an increase in jobs, residents, and Grand Lists.
Proof of the green economy’s expansion is the fact that it grew faster than ever during the Trump administration even though they tried to kill it. Investments in the green economy during that period increased faster than ever, and it became one of the fastest job creators in modern history.
The green economy has left the station and is on its way to replacing an economy based on carbon. We, therefore, have two options, we can look to the future and move forward with the green economy or be left behind looking to the past for an economy that is running out of fuel.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
