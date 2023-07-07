The Haters Among Us
To the Editor:
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 1:04 pm
The Haters Among Us
To the Editor:
Recently a local librarian, lover of all things books, who I consider a friend and caring professional, was told outright by a community member that she doesn’t belong in her job because of who she is, and that the sign on the lawn in front of the library was political and had no place in front of a library. The sign says “Everyone Belongs” and at the top “Live and Let Live”. It is being promoted by a group called Our Friends Our Neighbors, which started some years ago by people who are not gay, in order to support the LGBTQ community. I am proud to be one of the original members.
This hateful message disparaging both the librarian’s very being and a sign promoting inclusivity, was not just an affront to this particular librarian. It was an insult to public libraries everywhere. For nearly 200 years libraries have been gathering places for all citizens, giving everyone, no matter what walk of life, an equal shot at exploring books and information according to each their own interest.
Remarkably this composed librarian responded by saying she was there to serve all citizens of the community, even this person who was now confronting her. In other words, even the hateful are entitled to be served. But that doesn’t mean the hate will be tolerated or inclusive speech will be censored.
Because it won’t.
No individual or group can control the soul searching or apology of any given hater. But each one of us is responsible to answer back with a resounding no to disparagement of any kind every single time. When one of us is attacked, all of us are attacked.
Amy Brenner Mitz
Sugar Hill, N. H.
