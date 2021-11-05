The Highest Priority
To the Editor:
Senator Brock- I beg to differ. It actually is about each of us as individuals making a private personal, informed healthcare decision for our own unique situation. It is completely about you and me and every individual out there who has a right, a human right, to make medical decisions for themselves free of coercion and discrimination.
These literally are experimental, gene therapy injections- a completely brand new vaccine technology being deployed on a massive scale globally. These are not 100% safe and effective, we are in an actual clinical trial thus the utmost importance of body autonomy and informed consent and health choice must be applied, there is no alternative. We absolutely do not know the repercussions or impacts of these vaccines, especially from a long-term standpoint.
Those who are vaccinated can still get and transmit Covid, what is the real benefit of these experimental injections. We are told they reduce severity but how would that actually be assessed properly when the majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild? There is a lot to this conversation and so much more to go through with regards to polio, measles and smallpox. A really great book to consider would be Torsten Engelbrect’s Virusmania, if you enjoy medical history as it appears, I think it would be worthy.
Thank you for sharing your opinion, please respect other’s difference of opinion. It is important to note that it is not just the community that holds different opinions on the best path forward, it is also the scientific community who is divided and there are legitimate concerns, arguments and research on both sides of the story. Respecting an individual’s world views, belief systems and medical decisions are critical through these times. Upholding an individual’s constitutional rights and civil liberties is the only way through this as the world sorts itself out and the truth surfaces. This is in my opinion the highest priority for humanity and democracy.
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
