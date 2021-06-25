The House Has Fallen
To the Editor:
On June 23rd, 2021 in the VT State House, group-think and double-think won out. Freedom became Slavery once again, Ignorance became Strength when (yesterday as I write) the numerous stuffed shirts in the Vermont legislature voted to override the governor’s veto and say illegals can vote in some towns of Vermont. I once thought crime was crime. I thought illegality was illegal. And that illegal immigration must therefore be exactly what it’s called: ILLEGAL; it is a crime.
In case some don’t know or don’t wish to know, here’s what makes it a crime: Either entering a country without permission, or remaining there beyond the allotted time, has always, in all history, been an illegal
act. Yet the illegals now pour into our nation unchecked, in untold numbers. (By the way, didn’t we think “covid policies” supposedly were for safety?) Try being an illegal alien in Mexico and just see what happens to you. You’d end up in some kind of chain gang for years. Violating one’s own national or state Constitution is even more highly illegal, criminal. That seriousness is because Constitutions are the HIGHEST law of the land, and therefore violating them is more serious than violating a lower law.
Well, I certainly do know how MOST voted when the Governor’s veto of the bill was successfully overridden. I strongly suspect the vote was almost entirely divided on party lines. The progressives’ tediously transparent ploy of bringing in floods of illegal immigration has been used in dozens of other countries by the Jet-Set-Mafia, the George Soros crowd (the same people who are censoring our country), to water down national sovereignty and identity in order to eradicate freedom.
To those of you, mostly Democrat, who were- I don’t know- perhaps bullied and arm-twisted into voting for this nightmare, or worse yet, liked the idea: Giving in to it was a mistake. If this goes through and remains in effect, the State of Vermont shall from this point forward no longer actually be a part of the United States, and, in addition the State of Vermont shall no longer exist in its own right, either. That is truly the case, because with a Constitution disobeyed at will, and especially without citizens, without any definition of citizenship, a nation or state cannot exist, any more than a snowball, or law and order, can exist in Hell. Oh, it will be Hell, too, guaranteed. This all makes a New Englander feel like leaving, not because of the illegals, who would have benefited from a genuine, honestly administered path to citizenship, as they are mostly innocent and harmless (hopefully), but because of the screechingly huge treason, the death-blow to ones own nation involved from the cynical cads who are pushing this, and who as usual, do not care about the downtrodden at all.
How do families feel who DID follow a legit path to citizenship? What an enormous, unforgettable slap in the face! What a betrayal, what a wound!
To go further, the highly bizarre concept that legislatures can PROMOTE AND CONDONE ILLEGALITY, results, very directly, swiftly and totally in RULE OF THE LAWLESS. A house divided against itself cannot stand, and so if government itself promotes illegality (?!!!?), the house has already fallen. A child of two could comprehend this. I should not have to inform legislators about things that are so easy to understand, but their treacherous behavior shows most of Vermont has lost its mind.
In spite of “offical” corrupt acceptance, in the past, of notoriously Trojan-Horse, illegal, void acts such as the infamous Patriot Act, it’s still today common knowledge that a mere bill or act is entirely void if it violates the Constitution of either the state or the nation. In other words, one cannot ever AMEND a constitution by merely writing and passing an unconstitutional bill that reverses what the Constitution says!! To amend, even in an evil direction, one must in fact amend by the rules.
Using the present case as an example: If one claims that it is okay for Vermont’s own sworn public servants to throw Vermont Constitution Sec. 42 (which directly says voters are to be US citizens), along with Sec. 16. (oath or affirmation of office), right into the trash, by declaring non-citizens, who also happen to have violated the law, to be voters the same as citizens, it means that merely through passing some weird other bill, one could also just as easily violate the same Constitution again, by claiming that any citizens or non-citizens whatsoever should be allowed to come into the House Chambers at random, and act as representatives. Legislators could claim it is permissible for anybody who wishes, to steal. They could claim that any and all laws may be broken by someone as long as they have had, from the start, the admirable and sterling qualification of being illegally in this country.
Seeing that they already have broken the immigration laws, as the President, too, is doing, they should be able to break every other law known to mankind! If such reasoning sounds strange or outlandish, it’s only because it’s the selfsame, very precisely identical logic that the legislators followed in voting as they did.
When we are asked whether to destroy all that holds a free nation together, the answer must always be a resounding NO! Party lines should play no part. Marxist goals (that’s THE Chairman Mao party) should have no credibility or place, as the avowed undermining intent of Marx’s and Lenin’s and Stalin’s ideology has always been to put an end to the United States without firing a shot.
The betrayal by those who voted in this way, will now result in a long painful process in which faithful, mostly poor ordinary law-abiding citizens are forced to devote many, many months, without sufficient resources or time, in a desperate effort to undo the disaster pushed on us all in one hour by mostly well-heeled, irresponsible, thoughtless so-called legislators. These legislators will spend the colder months idly basking in front of their woodstoves, congratulating themselves on their very real crime, with a warmed sigh of contentment, while continuing to listen to their favorite universal blatant mind-numbing anti-freedom propaganda on NPR. Can’t they read my letter, admit their mistake and come over to the right side of history? Experience tells me probably none, not a single one, will do that. What times we are living in!
Jay Iselin
Lyndonville
