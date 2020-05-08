The Jackass in Charge
To the Editor:
Who’s the jackass in charge here in Vt.? All we get from him is more and more BS. Easing social gatherings and stay at home rhetoric. Where are we anyway? What the heck is going on? This damned virus is killing Vermonters and people all across the entire world and this republican gov from the far right wing wants us to ease up on necessary precautions. Is he really trying to kill us? Thank you Gov Scott!! When will you make the situation safe for us all? When will he finally sign the paid family leave bill and the minimum wage hike bill? When will he allow legal sales of pot in a state where it has been legal to possess for two years?
Is it asking too much to get a gosh darned answer?
Later,
