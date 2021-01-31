The Last Four Years
To the Editor:
I read Robert Briggaman’s LTE 1/26 with astonishment. I’m glad his 401K is in good shape. There are folks that had much to celebrate, including the ultra wealthy and many large corporations. During the past four years they got a sweetheart tax deal, many of those corporations paying NO income taxes and the ultra wealthy paying a lower tax rate that families making less than 50 K a year. I understand that the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic were at lows. Please understand that they were still many times higher than whites. While the previous president takes ALL the credit for First Step; folks in the Obama administration and celebrities have been working on both sentencing and rehabilitative programs for years.
Let us examine some of the other accomplishments of the previous resident of the White House. After Charlottesville after which torch wielding thugs chanted “Jews will not replace us” and a woman protesting the hate was killed; the then president proclaimed “there were fine people on both sides.”
After proclaiming the Mexico would pay for the wall; the president proclaimed a national emergency and took millions from the military budget earmarked for schools and other base improvements. Less than 200 miles of new wall was created; much of it destroying wildlife areas set aside for species at risk and historic migration routes. Over 1,500 children were separated from their parents [many toddlers and nursing babies] Over 600 children are still not with their parents. Your tax dollars continue to support private detention centers with fees per child well in excess of the finest hotel rooms. Americans will continue to pay for these children until they reach 18. Your kids are going to pay their tax dollars to support these kidnaped toddlers/children. I recently saw a clip of an interview of a boy I’ll guess is now about 10. He has been away from his dad for over 3 years. When asked what he wanted for his upcoming birthday - “my dad.” Would Americans have tolerated this if they were white families?
