The Left’s Poisonous Propaganda
To the Editor:
What we have seen so far from the democrats and the radical left.
We have seen a tidal wave of hate and lies aimed at white people. Coca-Cola ordered a training for its employees to be “less white”. Oregon stated that math was racist and white supremacist like because it demanded students to show their work and get the correct answer. They instilled a “ethno-mathematics” program where it’s ok to just come close to the right answer.
Evergreen State College had “A Day without White People” on their campus and harassed a professor who wouldn’t leave. Ben Phillipe, a Barnard College professor, described his fantasy of detonating white people as nearby vents spewed out noxious gas. Ignorant Major League Baseball pulled their all star game out of Atlanta because of Georgia’s “racist” voting policy. Georgia passed a law that states that you have to show ID in order to vote. What is racist about that? People need to show an ID to hunt, fish, rent an apartment, draw unemployment, etc., but all of a sudden it’s racist to have to show an ID to vote?
The ONLY reason that the Democrats are against this is so they can cheat as well as have illegals vote. Schools are pushing “Critical Race Theory” which teaches that all American institutions are racist. How ludicrous is that? So basically the Democrats, liberal media and the rest of their ilk are creating a “boogeyman”, something to rally hate against. All of a sudden, being white is no good and is to blame for everything. This is exactly what Hitler did with the Jews. He used them as a scapegoat to rally hate and create a bloc of support .
Say it loud enough and long enough and people will believe it. Censor conservative platforms on social media and then begin indoctrinating our children. Calling people racist when they are not just to create hatred and rally a voting bloc is pure evil. How can these people look at themselves in the mirror or kiss their spouses? Also, if our country is so bad and racist, why do millions come to live here?
Our poor police officers can’t even do their jobs. A low life thug can resist arrest and brandish a weapon and if the police respond to save their own lives, they are deemed racist. A police officer in Ohio recently shot a teen who was trying to stab another one. Right away he came under fire from those on the left including the Biden administration. Desantis, the Florida governor, just came out with an anti rioting bill. The left is calling it unconstitutional. So killing and destroying property and looting is ok?
America needs to wake up and push back against this poisonous hate that is being perpetuated by the democrats and the radical left. If you want to see the consequences of failing to do so, just look up pre WWII Germany.
Alex Foryan
Landaff, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.