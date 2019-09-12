The Liberal Mind
To the Editor:
It is so had to understand the liberal mind.
I was watching the 9/11 memorial at the pentagon and the people that were on site at the time spoke about the horrific devastation that these so called great beautiful people, Muslims did to all of the Americans and others that were there on 9/11. These nice and innocent killers did a horrific crime to our nation on 9/11 at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and the heroes that stopped these monsters from reaching the White House or D of C. It is so amazing how the liberals can still say these criminals need help and we should be the ones to do it . The only thing Americans should do to these criminals is put a damn bullet between their eyes or two if necessary.
On Monday I met a liberal that has the same view as most of us conservatives do which really surprised me when he said he was a liberal but agreed with everything I said. To Ms. Finn I hope that you or any family member of friends are ever captured by these scavengers and then you would change you view on how they think. The Muslims are trying to take over America, just look at the 4 disgraceful women in congress, like they are trying in Europe which I believe with all the refugees that have entered Europe is going to ruin Europe and if we allow the same crap here then we will be in the same boat. Think real hard which I know you liberals can’t because you need to follow your Kool-Aid drink which tells you all how to think.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
