The Liberal Mind at Work
To the Editor:
Perhaps Mr. Steve Fortin was right when he said in his letter “The Liberal Mind” (Caledonian Record September 12, 2019) “it is so hard to understand the liberal mind.” There it is in all of its unfathomable mysteries, condoning those strange ideas of free speech through the vehicle of a free press, even though in this case it is used to despise us liberals. This is the liberal mind.
Within the liberal mind is the bizarre notion that not all members of a particular race, creed, or religion are guilty of the crimes committed by certain individuals. We do not believe, for example, that all Caucasian Americans are guilty as a group because of terrorist acts like Timothy McVeigh in Oklahoma City in April of 1995, that created 168 new graves (including many children), or the recent terrorist acts committed by Caucasian males in Ohio and Texas that gave us more new graves. We also did not hold the entire spectrum of Caucasian Americans guilty of the abomination of the legal institution of slavery that the liberal mind of the era worked so hard to finally end in this country.
It is the liberal mind that came up with a startling new idea for that era in which it was written that “All men [women] are created equal.” The USA still has trouble grasping this concept and this inability is evident in the current occupant of White House. Yet, this product is there and evident in the four women Mr. Fortin calls “the 4 disgraceful women in congress,” because they have had the indomitable courage to embrace that famous phrase of the liberal mind and overcome the prejudices against it.
That is the liberal mind at work.
Walter Carpenter,
Montpelier, Vermont
