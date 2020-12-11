The media & COVID-19

To the Editor:

The mainstream media–one big load of less than the complete story.

I Watched NBC News with Lester Holt on evening of Dec. 3, 2020. His stern demeanor, at the opening story as deaths from COVID reached a new milestone, was worthy of an Oscar.

The mainstream media likes to keep you in fear, to force government to kow-tow to the “free” press to protect Americans. If more lockdowns ensue, then the media will have innumerable stories of the pain and suffering that Americans are being subjected to, far in excess of the pain and suffering from COVID.

