The Merry Minuet
To the Editor:
The editorial on October 10th entitled”Bully Board Chair” about Amy Nixon’s departure from the St Johnsbury school board inspired me to write this letter to the editor. This incident reminded me of the song made popular by the Kingston Trio entitled “The Merry Minuet”. This decades old tune still rings true today although the topics have changed somewhat, but the attitudes are the same. It goes like this:
They’re rioting in Africa,
They’re starving in Spain,
There’s hurricanes in Florida,
And Texas needs rain.
The whole world is festering
With unhappy souls.
The French hate the Germans,
The Germans hate the Poles,
Italians hate Yugoslavs,
South Africans hate the Dutch,
And I don’t like anybody very much.
As I write, this old tune still rings true today which brings me to the point I want to make. Too many letters to the editor attack the person writing the letter. We should, if we disagree, attack the point of view but not the person expressing the opinion.
There is so much acrimony and hatred in these letters that caused me to recall this video of the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, an old Elvis tune done by Arlo Guthrie and Pete Segar. The way they did this song, they hit it out of the ballpark. It is an 8 min video that calms one down to the point of realizing we should love one another. One has to spend the 8 minutes to get the feeling, love one another even if we disagree, look at things differently.
This is Ron Pal(Paul) N Danville,Vt
Appreciate your vote and support
Ron Pal
Danville, Vermont
