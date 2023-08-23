The Ministry Of Lies
To the Editor:
Eileen Kristof’s letter to the editor “Something to Ponder” is as good an argument for Trump as you will ever see. Now I’m going to pick it apart sentence-by-sentence and call out the more obvious lies.
“Trump made us energy independent”. This is a lie based on a wild exaggeration. Trump as president did take steps to promote domestic oil drilling, but the US has been seeking energy independence on-and-off since 9/11. President Biden, to the fury of ecology-minded Democrats, is promoting domestic oil production precisely because he seeks greater energy independence for the US, and he even felt he had to suck up to the Saudis precisely because we have NOT achieved energy independence yet.
“Trump worked to protect our sovereignty.” Not from Russian election-meddling he didn’t! He was practically Putin’s “Manchurian Candidate”, so much so that I wonder if Putin doesn’t have some dirt on Trump he can blackmail him with.
“He worked to protect our constitution.” Wow!! I’ll let THAT one stand on its own!
“He added three Supreme Court justices.” Ha! First of all, that’s what presidents are supposed to do as part of the job, but these three, plus Clarence Thomas in particular, have tipped the balance to make the $upreme Court so corrupt as to be a laughing stock. You’re proud of this? And, of course, you don’t mention the unprecedented obstruction tactics used by Republicans to PREVENT President Obama from naming a justice at the end of his term.
“No one was tougher on trade, especially with China”. A lie based on a kernel of truth. Trump WAS the first president to buck the corporate trade interests on China, but President Biden has taken far more concrete steps to limit trade, investment and technological exchanges with China. What you say is like claiming JFK was the greatest civil rights president ever while ignoring the real achievements of his successor LBJ. And while I believe Trump was right to try to bring manufacturing back to the US, President BIDEN has done so much more on this that even you would have to gag trying to deny it.
“Helped keep interest rates and gas prices low throughout his term.” No. The Federal Reserve sets interest rates, not the president, and as for inflation, that was mostly caused by COVID bottlenecks and the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupting oil supplies. As for stimulus spending, Trump did a lot of that too.
“Was nominated for four Nobel peace prizes”. By whom, Krusty the Klown? Anyone can nominate anyone, I suppose. Putin probably has some shills trying to nominate HIM for the peace prize. Obama actually RECEIVED one, though a bit prematurely in my opinion.
“Called out Antifa as a terrorist organization.” Nothing to say about January 6 and “Hang Mike Pence!” Typical Republican double standard. Antifa did not try to overthrow the government. You people did!
“Took no salary while in office”. He churned through billions in his career, and passes up a few thou as a clever PR move, and this is enough to convince you that this cruel, bullying oligarch is a “man of the people”. Ridiculous! $400K a year is a drop in the bucket compared to his legal expenses alone. Even poor, desperate Rudy Giuliani would scoff at such chump change. These people need REAL money.
Ms. Kristof, you live in a sick bubble of lies and madness that is a threat to us all. You might as well be trying to poison the American people with arsenic as with this toxic brew. And Rupert Murdoch should be arrested for stirring up insurrection, but he seems to be untouchable. It’s like he has become the fourth branch of government, the Ministry of Lies.
P.S: My apologies for a slip-up in my last LTE: I’d meant to say that I’d like to see all those energy industry and media moguls responsible for global warming in a big cage in a courtroom like the PALERMO Maxitrials, not “Salerno”. Again, my apologies.
David Hunter
Newark, Vt.
Mr. Hunter...what can I say? I don't believe anything in your post to be correct...if you don't like Trump, that is fine, but to say Biden has done ANYTHING positive for this Country while in office, is totally wrong, incorrect and you're totally delusional in your thinking. I do NOT use any main stream news sites for my information, but it does sound like you do. I feel sorry for you at this point...you really do need to find another alternate means of finding out just how corrupt the Biden's really are. Have a pleasant day.
