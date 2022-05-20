The Misguiding of Pro-Lifers
To the Editor:
I fully understand the heated debate over abortion in our country. It’s a difficult social topic and voices on both sides of the debate have a right to be heard. For the record, I am firmly pro-choice…a woman should be able to make her own medical decisions when it concerns her body, just as men can. What I don’t understand is the need for the pro-lifers to regularly disseminate misinformation about abortion. Is it that pro-lifers are just fundamentally ignorant about the issue or do they hope that by spreading shocking untruths they’ll convince others to believe as they do.
Two letters in the Thursday, May 19th issue of The Caledonian-Record are perfect examples of misinformed pro-lifers. In her letter, Marion Cubit writes, “anyone who is pregnant that doesn’t want to be has already made the decision…they have already made their choice by having unprotected intercourse…”. I would ask Ms. Cubit, in the instance of rape or incest that results in a pregnancy, what choice did the woman have? I highly doubt that a rapist has ever said “I’ll put on a condom before I rape you so you don’t get pregnant” or that a rape victim has ever said “could you use a condom before you rape me”. Ms. Cubit owes an explanation to victims of rape as to what she means by “having already made their choice”! Secondly, I would point out that Ms. Cubit’s argument that there aren’t enough children for adoption has absolutely nothing to do with the debate over abortion. Ms. Cubit states “there are people who want to adopt….but there are not enough children available or the cost is prohibitive. Wait!?! in 2020, there were over 115,000 children awaiting adoption in the US. As to cost, is Ms. Cubit suggesting the cost of adopting a child will decrease if more unwanted pregnancies are brought to term??? Promoting adoption as a solution to abortion is misguided at best.
On to Roland Greene’s odd letter that addresses abortion and heating oil. Never have there been 2 topics as completely unrelated and not belonging in the same letter. Perhaps Mr. Greene should follow Ron Pohl’s method of writing a Letter to the Editor on almost a daily basis so he doesn’t have to misguide readers on two issues at the same time. In his letter Mr. Greene speaks of “after birth abortion”. Hello? After birth abortion is, and always has been, illegal. This is not a procedure that is supported by either side of the abortion issue and it never has been. It’s only liars such as former President trump and ted cruz who try to rile up their radical base by spreading such outrageous claims. As for the Constitution, or any of it’s amendments, there is absolutely no mention of abortion. Oddly, Mr. Greene’s argument that “the Constitution is the supreme law of the land” only underscores why Roe v Wade was decided in the first place! To inform Mr. Greene and his fellow misinformed pro-life advocates, Roe v Wade did NOT legalize abortion in the United States. Nor will it’s repeal outlaw abortion in the United States. The Roe v Wade decision merely stated that a woman’s right to have an abortion was covered under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution which prohibits the adoption (no pun intended) of laws that would abridge the privileges or immunities of Citizens of the United States. Before Roe v Wade, the issue of abortion was strictly a matter of state law. And if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, the issue of abortion will return to a matter of state law, regardless of the misunderstandings of Mr. Greene.
Pro-life advocates could stand a damn good adult education course on basic US Government and the Constitution!
It’s always baffled me why those most adamant in the pro-life movement are also the least supportive of programs designed to help disadvantage children after birth. Case in point…Mississippi lawmakers claim the state is the safest for the unborn, yet 1 in 3 children in Mississippi live in poverty. The Mississippi government has some of the most restrictive paths to obtaining federal assistance for children. Mississippi legislators blocked expanded medicare coverage for children under the Affordable Care Act. Advocating at the top of your lungs for the unborn, while demanding limited social programs for children, is quite frankly an abomination. Ms. Cubit’s and Mr. Greene’s time would be better spent writing to Mississippi legislators rather than the Caledonian-Record if they truly support children..unborn or otherwise!
Gary Briggs
Lunenburg, Vt.
