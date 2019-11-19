The Mission of Our Faith Communities
To the Editor:
Since the mission of churches, synagogues and temples is to serve as a meeting place for those so inclined to partake of their message, services or offerings, how is it the place of local or State government to place restrictions on who they might minister to and/or how they achieve their mission?
While it is undeniable that there may be security concerns in the surrounding neighborhood, those concerns are going to be there even if religious organizations do not open their doors to serve the community.
Concerns regarding the security of individuals or businesses are the burden of the affected. Locks, cameras, the police, shared information and common-sense will reduce, if not completely eliminate, any threats associated with local foot traffic. If senior citizens in the area are particularly susceptible to the actions of certain individuals, I would posit that it is the responsibility of relatives, landlords and friends to provide for their protection.
The homeless and the near-homeless are going to seek shelter this winter somewhere – the library, commercial buildings, diners, the town offices, etc. Wouldn’t a better solution be to provide a common space that has the mission and support of private individuals that are better equipped to serve the needs of the community? Is the location of such a facility REALLY a concern we need to consider – this smack of NIMBYism!
Concerns about the homeless are mostly overblown – most homeless are struggling to survive while dealing with economic, mental or drug issues. Homeless individuals will always be in our midst because our State government has dismantled mental health services and enabled drug use by passing feel-good policies that are a disservice to everyone. State funds are spent on causes that are of greater benefit to the reputations of our Representatives on the national level, rather than being spent on the concerns we have locally.
If you truly want to do something about the homeless, tell the gentle-folk in Montpelier to stop wasting time on topical virtue-signaling and get back to work solving the immediate problems of homelessness, mental health reform, food insecurity and shelter insecurity. These aren’t liberal or conservative issues – they are community issues that will only be solved when we come together as a people, not as warring tribal elements.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.