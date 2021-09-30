The Money Clot Factor is Going to Kill Us
To the Editor:
They say blood is thicker than water, but money is far thicker, yet. And it clots frequently….look at the thick gatherings in the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), the thicker gatherings in the Koch brothers network of billionaires and millionaires, the still thicker gatherings at the Council for National Policy. If you don’t know these groups, check them out.
And, like blood clots, money clots block vital passageways. The lifeblood of a democracy is the voice of the people, yet the voices of the people can never make it to our nation’s brain in Washington because the passage is thoroughly blocked by money clots. These clots deprive the nation’s brain of information needed to identify and correct problems affecting us all: looming environmental disasters, rising waves of violent political movements, impending financial collapse, a disastrously inadequate and expensive health care system, etc.
For example, information that many, many people can’t obtain health care when they need it simply couldn’t make it past the massive clot composed of hundreds of millions of dollars pooled by the drug companies, insurance companies, and other commercial groups. How massive was that clot? In 2016, drug companies alone devoted $306 million to lobbying and campaign donations.
To put it bluntly, we, as a nation, are doomed until we treat money clots the way we treat blood clots: as a mortal danger, to be thinned and removed as fast as possible to prevent death.
Lee Russ
Bennington, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.