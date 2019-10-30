The Monthly Anti-Meat & Dairy Letter
To the Editor:
We get it - you don’t like meat and dairy products. We promise to never force you to eat meat or consume dairy products – period.
So, why do you demand, monthly, that the rest of us give up eating meat and consuming dairy products?
Your letters are filled with the most blatant, obvious trash about the evils of corporate farming, yet you don’t consider that there are many humane farms throughout the country.
You demonize milk, stating that it is full of terrible chemicals and infections. Again, this isn’t true – check with your local farmer about the standards their milk must pass to be sent to market.
Don’t even get me started about the lies you spew about farming contributing to climate change – most folks have figured out that the climate change movement is all about income redistribution and control of the masses – it has little to do with environmental stewardship. Any given farmer knows more about environmental stewardship that any politician or political hack you can name – certainly more than a twenty-something Bronx bartender that scored a side-gig as a legislator when two-thirds of her constituents weren’t paying attention during the last election cycle.
When conservatives don’t like something, they don’t indulge in it. When liberals don’t like something, they try to ban it. Conservatives are about freedom, liberals are about control.
Claude, give the rest of us a break.
Respectfully Submitted,
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
