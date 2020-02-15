The National Popular Vote
To the Editor:
America has now had two men placed in the White House after the majority of Americans had actually chosen their opponents to be president. Both of these unelected imposters have caused immeasurable and long-lasting harm to our country during their tenures in the White House. George W. Bush and Donald Trump were “elected” by virtue of the antiquated, slavery-based Electoral College even though their opponents both received the most actual votes from the American people. The voters spoke but it didn’t matter. We live in a country that supposedly adheres to the tenet of “one person – one vote”. The Electoral College denies this right to our citizens.
This must stop.
There are two ways to end the Electoral College. One is to pass a Constitutional Amendment – a lengthy and unwieldy process – removing the archaic mandate from the Constitution. The other and much easier method is by enacting the state-by-state National Popular Vote. When a state passes this bill, its Electoral College votes are withheld until the vote of every citizen in the country has been counted. At that time, and not before, the state awards all of its Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Using this method, the Electoral College is preserved as is the will of the people to elect a president.
