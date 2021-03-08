The New Know Nothings
To the Editor:
The Republican Party needs to purge the mindless radical Trumpsters from its midst.These people are frighteningly reminiscent of the nativist Know Nothing Party of the 1850’s. The party rose up in response to immigration problems and hard times. Their positions and behavior was characterized by virulent bigotry and violence against “nonwhite” Irish and Italian Catholics, Ignorance was a virtue. Ultimately, the Know Nothings faded away.
The Republican Party has to confront the same sort of dynamic today. Blacks and Jews are disparaged and worse. The media is scapegoated. People like Dr Fauci, who is guided by rigorous science and public service, is framed as someone who “has been wrong a lot.” Baseless conspiracies abound. Little of this is confronted by the Party. Rather this sickness spreads enabled by silence.
Personification of this misguided approach can be seen in the Vermont Republican Party’s most recent failed candidate for Attorney General Deborah Buckman. Rather than presenting reasoned arguments for her ideas and giving those with different ideas the benefit of the doubt, she offers only “red meat” rhetoric and “whataboutism”. A fairly recent example is her recent attempt to deflect criticism of the Jan 6 insurrection. By talking about “collective guilt” citing a few very isolated impolitic statements by some current and former Democratic Party officials. Do some Democrats occasionally devolve into this type of harmful rhetoric? Absolutely. Examples can be pointed to.
Attorney Buckman’s “whataboutism” is irrelevant. There is no comparison between Trump’s incendiary rhetoric which incited insurrection and unfortunate throwaway lines made some.The ex-President’s legacy makes the Republican Party dishonest, divisive, and dangerous. In a never-ending cycle of blame, they pour gasoline on the fire of pervasive antidemocratic behavior that infects our politics. Will today’s Republican Party ultimately purge itself of this cancer? It remains to be seen.If it does, the Party stands a chance of survival and the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to public service and civic discourse. If Republicans remain in Trumpster denial, hopefully, they will meet the same fate as the Know Nothings. Oblivion.
Respectfully,
Gary J. Farrow
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.