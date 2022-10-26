The Only Choice for Caledonia Sheriff

I am writing in support of Joel Pierce of Danville in the coming November election to the office of Caledonia County Sheriff, and I urge my fellow citizens to cast their vote for Joel as well.
Joel is a lifelong resident of Danville where he still lives with his wife and four children. I have known Joel since he was a teenager and was vested in community service at his young age, something I also did when I joined CALEX at the age of 16. Joel has dedicated his personal time as a volunteer to many community service agencies including CALEX, Danville Rescue, and the Danville Fire Department. He began his professional career in law enforcement in this area and has been a law enforcement officer with the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the Berlin Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Barre City Police Department where he is currently a Detective Corporal providing leadership to the department.
Joel is running to be Sheriff as he is deeply committed to this area and wants to bring not only political independence to the office but also a willingness and ability to strengthen partnerships between the office and each of the communities in Caledonia County. Joel will work with the leaders and citizens in each of our towns to bring resources and supports from the Sheriff’s office based on the identified needs the community expresses. He will bring his same energy, drive, and clarity to this office as I have seen in the past where we have worked together.
Joel’s opponent in the race is clearly an experienced officer, but I see the difference with Joel’s clear positions on being a partner with each community to bring additional law enforcement resources to them, to run the office in a fiscally responsible manner, and to onboard officers with a similar approach to balanced, equitable, and just law enforcement. His experience working with multiple different police departments, municipalities, counties, and a variety of legal professionals position him as the most qualified candidate.
I have no doubt Joel will continue the work of the current Sheriff while raising the bar for the office in the future. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Joel Pierce on November 8.
