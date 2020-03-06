The Opera House

To the Editor:

For the past 35 years I have been on every board, committee, and commission of the Opera House.

It has always been the intent that the venue would be used by the Littleton community for diverse events such as town meetings, fund raisers, weddings, politics, graduations, birthday parties, etc. A monopoly by one group (such as the Upstage Players) was never a fair option.

The following points have been directly quoted by the Players:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.