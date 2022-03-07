The People Who Make North Country Comminities Great
To the Editor:
I just finished reading our town report. It is a yearly reminder of why Littleton is such a great community. The people we hire to provide the services are first class, such as the police and fire departments and public works. But much of any town’s success depends on the people we don’t hire – the volunteers. They take time out of busy schedules to serve their fellow citizens by working on over 20 commissions, boards and committees. In addition to enhancing municipal services, they save our towns thousands of dollars every year.
There is a third group of citizens that serve us that may get paid, but darn little if any. They are those who run for municipal offices. They often oversee large budgets, shoulder huge responsibilities, and yet often face a lot of heat from those that elected them. As town meeting comes around, it’s a good time to remember these people who make our North Country communities the great towns they are.
