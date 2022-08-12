The Posting Effect
To the Editor:
We live in a world with lots and lots of opinions and to go with those opinions we have lots of forums for them to be posted on. Everyday things are posted, whether it be what you had for lunch that day or if you support so-and-so, therefore you should burn in hell.
In other words everything is being shared and discussed all of the time in every place imaginable. And why wouldn’t you post your every thought and action online? Who would it affect? It can’t hurt anything right? Accept, sometimes it does, because what you may not realize is there is someone else on the other side of the screen who reads those opinions and it pushes them over the edge.
This is a real problem that happens in real life because sometimes people share their opinions with no regard for anyone else and attack those who disagree which is not okay. What we need to start realizing is that everyone has the right as a human being to feel and think what they want even if you personally don’t agree.
Now, don’t get me wrong, sharing opinions is great. I mean look at me, I’m sharing my opinion right now. However, this does not give you the right to belittle others just because you think you’re right. Just think about it, because if you give your opinion and you end up yelling it at someone who didn’t deserve it, that could be their last straw.
This is a very big and real issue because there are too many suicides and shootings happening and some of them could be prevented if you just look up from the screen for a moment and think about the difference between saying something peaceful or hostile.
Morgan Perry
Brownington, Vt.
