The Power of the Pen
To the Editor:
It is said the pen is mightier than the sword. That is why I like to write. The pen is one element of free speech. The beauty of writing is that one can read his/hers text and revise it to one’s liking. Expressing verbally, what one says is out there, can’t be taken back.
First of all, one needs to have read the letter to editor titled “Lost All Respect” by Serena Varley and then the immediate response by the Caledonian Record titled “Election Fraud,” both found in the January 19th edition. First thing I thought;” Wow! she must have picked a raw nerve. I read your editorial, “Election Fraud” which was a very eloquent and convincing rebuttal to her letter to editor, “Lost All Respect”. It so truly convinced me that there was no election fraud. However, then I realized my friend in Siberia read a well written, eloquent editorial stating that Putin’s election wasn’t fraudulent. Now I am very scared of that “Pen”.
This is Ron Pal, Appreciate your thoughts on the power of the pen.
