The President Must Be Held Accountable
To the Editor:
I agree with Mr. Pierre Berube’s assertion (LTE CR 1/12/21) that President Trump engaged in “rhetoric which could be taken as encouraging sedition.”. And it was.
I also agree that the president’s legacy is astonishing: deaths, job losses, and an abundance of lies.
Thomas F. Ziobrowski
