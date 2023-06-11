The Real Danger

The Illinois attorney general released a report Tuesday finding that almost 2,000 children suffered sexual abuse by 451 Catholic clergy between 1950 and 2019 (MSNBC, 5/26/23).
The U.S. bishops’ annual audit (7/20 to 6/21) documents more than 4,200 allegations of clergy abuse during that time (Catholic News Service, 11/10/21).
In response to an explosive investigation, top Southern Baptists have released a previously secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse (NPR, 5/27/22).
On a personal note, at least two of the ten priests who taught me at Notre Dame High School in Batavia, NY back in the sixties, have since been found guilty of child molestation.
By comparison, to my knowledge, there have been no credible reports of child sexual abuse at drag shows. Nevertheless, many conservatives falsely equate drag shows and LGBTQ people with sexual perversion.
Drag Queen Story Hours have become just another target of Republican legislators who seem hell bent on legislating their special version of “morality” on the rest of us. That begs the question, when will Republican legislators wage a widespread push to bar children from churches given the thousands of reported sexual abuse incidents by clergy nationwide?
The numbers don’t lie: America’s children are more likely to be sexually abused in places of worship than they are at Drag Queen Story Hours.
