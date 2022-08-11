The Real ‘Replacement’

In a hotter world, if humans survive at all, genes for dark skin, possessed by all people, could more often express themselves, more babies could be born with darker skin, even to ‘white’ people, and slowly mankind will look predominantly brown. It is known that each human possesses a variety of genes that determine skin color, and each human has genes for both light and dark skin tone. What color you are in this life is the expression of the average effects of sunlight on the expression of skin color genes in your particular human lineage over geological time.
Regardless of what color you are now, you still carry the genes for a variety of skin tones, and these are passed on through succeeding generations to your descendants. Skin tone is fluid, and can change over long periods of time as average sunlight conditions change. Of course, it is impossible to look hundreds of generations ahead, so this is just one of many possible effects on mankind given the changing earth conditions and the many different gene expressions to come.
