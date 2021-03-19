The Real Story of Bear Hunters
To the Editor:
I validate everything Alana Stevenson stated in her LTE appearing in the weekend edition of the Record, March 13 & 14. I lived in central Idaho for the better part of 20 years when I was in my 20’s and 30’s. The majority of that time I worked for the Idaho Fish & Game Department and later married to the Game Warden, worked for the U.S. Forest Service. Using hounds is even more cruel and insidious than even Alana realizes; if what is true in Vermont is true in Idaho.
It was true that then, and I have no reason to believe that the game laws have changed. Hounds are put ‘on the scent over bait.’ That means you place a delicious pile of spawned out salmon and rancid bacon out in the middle of a remote location and wait. Then the hounds are turned out on that bait pile. The goal is for the hounds to pursue the bear and put the poor animal up a tree. The dogs hold the bear in the tree, sometimes for days, until the humans arrive. Since the dogs are fitted with GPS collars it is possible to take ATV’s right to the tree and literally shoot the bear out of the tree. VERY sporting. The pack owners give family and friends access, and if they have an outfitters license they charge a pretty penny to take the “hunter” out for their prize. These animals are invariably turned into some sort of trophy complete with a vicious open mouth snarl.
I have a very vivid memory of one instance. My husband brought home the pictures of this “brave hunter” and her exploits. A young woman was taken out to kill a bear and being very proud of her accomplishment she created a photographic record. The first photo I saw was her standing under the tree taking aim with a hand gun with the bear standing on a branch. Who knows how many times she had to shoot that terrified animal before he died. The next photo was the woman posed. She was clad in a bikini straddling the prone body. I found the image pornographic. I’m sure she was quite proud of herself. What a brave hunter!!!!!!!!!! In my experience most bears are either killed while their butt is sticking out of a trash can or in the above mentioned disgusting manner.
I have to mention that I have been a part of many nuisance complaints. Someone doesn’t secure their trash or they leave dog food out on the back porch. We used culvert traps baited with the afore mentioned goodies then hauled them back country for release. I have my own photographic journal. I will never forget the young boar bear we captured. It’s almost always teenage boys; sows are busy raising cubs. He was a pretty sizable young man who had ripped the top off a freezer and made off with frozen chickens. We captured him on his return trip. Upon his release he ran about 150 yards off then stood up to to climb a Yellow Pine, He then looked over at us and decided – oops not nearly far enough away and ran into the woods.
There is NO reason to kill these animals in most cases other than human blood lust.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.