The Record of Caledonian Record
To the Editor:
I lived in Littleton, N. H. for years, working in the local hospital, when I retired we bought an RV and toured the states. I have always been able to find the Caledonian on line. I am native to Maine, now living in Estero Florida.
I have found that the Caledonian covers articles better then the home town papers, from Maine and New Hampshire. I foward information to relative in Maine that do not have that in their local papers.
I am moving back to Maine shortly to be with family and I want to subscribe to the Caledonian as soon as I can get settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.