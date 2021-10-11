The Record, Thursday, October 7, 2021
To the Editor:
Regarding the cover story. Women’s rights are human rights is a terrible way of putting it.
Abortion is a very inappropriate term to use when you talking about a fetus up to 24 weeks old. Four weeks should be the limit. At up to twenty four weeks a baby would be induced. Mom died, mom in a bad way health wise: The baby is alive or not.
No way should it ever be considered even late term abortion because honestly, a baby can live outside the womb at twenty four weeks, even before that time frame. And women’s rights activists are hypocrites when they call their rights “human” rights. Honestly it sounds rather murderous.
And by the way, I am a follower of no religion. Just living humanely and compassionately. How many of you all follow God and Jesus? When do we draw the line? And people have the guts to grumble and complain about women’s rights to their “reproductive” health being taken away?
I would say you all have been given too much time to decide on an abortion if you have to decide at twenty four weeks. Use your hearts and heads. You are all great hypocrites.
River River
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.