The Red Wave That Never Was
To the Editor:
As November 8th came, many of us expected a “red wave” to take shape. The reality showed a different outcome with currently the House and the Senate in question. Why? There are three reasons I suspect. These start with Abortion being more of an issue than anticipated, Trump and image of the party associated around, and candidate quality nationwide.
Firstly, Abortion, an issue that will need to be addressed by the GOP moving forward as the Dobbs decision harmed the Republican Party in key areas. Three routes of addressing a hotly debated topic. The first route is going towards either no abortions or abortion up until birth. Second route is a middle ground of 15 weeks as observed in several states such as Virginia. Third route would be the most interesting. It would consist of a family policy of encouraging to have children through tax breaks, allowing contraceptives and teaching of sexual education. This is a more European approach and some of this would mean more government spending. However, the Republican Party will need to find an effective approach through ideological moderation or face the same problem as last Tuesday for however long it is until Dobbs gets overturned.
Secondly, Trump. The issue here is when thinking of the Republican Party, people jump to the thought of Trump immediately. I personally experienced this and for full disclosure, Trump should not be the nominee in 2024. Moving forward, the GOP should move beyond as his image has become hypertoxic to the party and shies away from actual policy. Instead, a race becomes a bullying game and a popularity contest than it was before. There are others who can take the helm in the party. Some names include Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Tim Scott and so many more. If primary voters do not dump Trump, he is likely to face another general election loss to Biden or whoever the Democrats nominate.
Finally, candidate quality nationwide was an issue. This is seen through the likes of Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania who was Far-Right and an election denier who did not resonate at all. Another is JR Majewski in Ohio’s 9th who is a QAnon proponent and 1/6 rally participant. Finally, there was Dan Cox in Maryland who praised Trump while 1/6 happened and went to the extremes of the right in the state. One that elected Larry Hogan, middle of the road moderate twice in 2014 and 2018. Mastraiano, Majewski and Cox had one thing similar besides their views, it was the endorsement of Trump who changed the course of primaires to picking unelectable candidates.
We lost the opportunity to go against Biden’s agenda this year. Let us not make the same mistake in 2024 which will require reform of the entire Republican Party as what happened after 1998 with National leadership being restructured.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
