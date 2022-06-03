The Return of Ms. Bucknam
To the Editor:
Readers who prefer that their readings of fiction be clearly identified as such were surely disappointed to see that former Vermont Republican Party Vice Chairperson Deborah Bucknam has submitted her first contribution to your publication in close to a year. As with all propaganda, rebuttals of her ridiculous claims would require many more words than the mindless churning out of falsehoods and un-American disinformation that she is known for. Scholarly books on some of the subjects that Debbie comments upon explain the depth of her efforts to gloss over many of the most disastrous issues of our times that are looming. She relies upon the sad reality that few of her readers avail themselves of the opportunity to study issues she mentions in enough depth to recognize the complete absurdity and intensely manipulative intentions that she so cleverly disguises as informed discussion.
Her claims to be concerned about the impact of state and federal responses to climate change upon low-income Vermonters would be laughable were it not such a rapidly intensifying nightmare that we are experiencing the early stages of. Ms. Bucknam’s husband was CEO of a sizable bank with millions of dollars in assets until not too many years ago. Clearly she knows little of poverty and chooses to pretend that the only impact associated with tough progressive minded responses to the rapid warming of the planet is higher gasoline prices. She pretends that these higher gas prices are a deliberate result of uncaring and out of touch Democrats; rather than a complex mixture of the incredibly bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine, decisions by oil companies to reduce production and manipulate prices to help them post their recent near record profits of many billions of dollars, and their transparent efforts to bring back an anti-ecological, anti-scientific administration in Washington as soon as they possibly can. In reality millions if not billions of the nation and the world’s most poverty stricken people live in areas right now where never before seen extreme droughts have made water and food scarce to non-existent, resulting in millions of refugees dying from starvation, lives ruined by malnutrition, and homelessness from unprecedented weather events such as monsoons and flooding from rising sea levels, etc.
As with her comments on other issues, Ms. Bucknam offers no solutions, only criticisms of Progressives and Democrats with the willingness to advance any legislative response. This is the game that they play. Anti-scientific, white supremacist Republicans are happier with no government interventions of any kind to alleviate people’s growing alarm with extremely disturbing developments of all sorts. Isn’t it so much easier to sit on the sidelines and complain with your simple-minded rants than to bring forward any actual ideas, Debbie?
Peter Welch is very often the highest vote getter on the ballot in Vermont, so when Debbie criticizes him, she is objecting to the clearly expressed wisdom of the voters. Ms. Bucknam accuses soon to be U.S. Senator Peter Welch for efforts to limit internet speech. Actually, the violence inducing hate speech that Peter is alarmed about, which instigates many neo-nazi mass casualty shooters is illegal in many nations already. No coincidence that such nations have astronomically lower incidences of these traumatizing and increasingly common shootings, spurred on by the loosest restrictions on firearms purchases found anywhere on the planet. As long as legislative gridlock about common sense responses to gun violence continue, we will see ever increasing assault rifle casualties everywhere in the United States. Ms. Bucknam is aware of this but finds it much easier to ignore it. The sole objective of national Republicans is to hold onto power at any cost. Ms. Bucknam’s entire objective in submitting this particularly manipulative article, “The Congressman from Washington, D.C.” is to inflame readers with quick comments that sound like they might have something behind them, but take on a terrible odor upon closer examination.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.