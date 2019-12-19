The Risk Of Invoking My Grandfather

To the Editor:

(Re: Deb Bucknam Opinion 12/17/19)

Invoking my grandfather Ralph E. Flanders’ name in the current impeachment process and debate involves the risk of distorting his core purpose for censoring Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Senator Flanders chose to obey a higher moral law over partisan politics. In his 1956 book, Letter to a Generation, he defined that higher moral law as the “golden rule.” It is a universal law with counterpart “restatements of one of its fundamental precepts” in at least 10 of the world’s religious creeds, including Buddhism, Confucianism, Islam, Hinduism, Hebraism, Christianity, Sikhism, Zoroastrianism, Taoism, and Jainism.

