The Road to Hell
To the Editor:
I’ve just finished reading the Thursday, April 7th Caledonia Record and in the Editorial section there was a large cartoon juxtaposing the difference between the massacre in Ukraine and an ugly picture of Tucker Carlson with him asking the question, quote, “What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged? What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia?”
This quote was completely made up out of thin air by an individual named Joe Walsh, who tweeted the quote. The tweet then spread like wildfire as lies so often do. Now there are millions of people all around the world who have a very distorted view of Tucker Carlson. Tucker did a piece on his show shortly after this fake quote took off and debunked the lie. But I guess the Caledonian-Record didn’t get that memo and chose to publish a cartoon impugning the character of Tucker.
Joe Walsh later admitted he made the quote up, but how many people do you think that will reach? Almost none. The damage is done.
This sort of thing happens constantly. Too frequently, in fact, to challenge them all. It used to happen to Trump all of the time. In one example, early in his presidency, a video of Trump shows him exiting the room and greeting a line of people before he exits the stage. But he passes by a disabled boy in a wheelchair. The video of that was tweeted all around the world to show how callous, elitist, and insensitive Trump was. What the selectively edited video didn’t show, however, is that when Trump first came into the room, he went straight to the boy and spent quite some time talking to him. The full video vindicated Trump, but how many times do you think that video was retweeted? How many apologies do you think Trump got by the hoi polloi for spreading, intentionally or otherwise, a lie? I’m guessing none.
We live in a world where there is a non-trivial number of “intelligentsia” who are perfectly willing to lie to achieve their goals. And then there is a large swathe of society who swallow these lies unquestioningly. Please read what I am about to write very carefully. The road to hell is paved with lies.
I shutter to think how many people will find themselves on the wrong end of Judgment Day, face to face with their creator, whose only defense will be that they “were told God wasn’t real.”
Worse still than believing a lie, which we are all susceptible to, is that the establishment’s lies are so blatant, so obvious, and so frequent that there comes a point where you have to be “intentionally” blind to not see them. Furthermore, the duped surely have family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances who have pled with them countless times to see how they’ve been lied to, to hear the other side of the argument, to allow for the slandered to defend themselves. But to no avail. Their eyes are shut and their ears are stopped. They’ve commit the unpardonable sin by turning down the volume on God and truth to zero. And they will have no excuse come Judgment Day. Woe to the godless and the liars and the false accusers. And shame on those who love not the truth.
Seth King
Whitefield, N. H.
Publisher’s Note: You lost us at Tucker Carlson has character.
