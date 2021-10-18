The Second Week of October!
To the Editor:
It happens each year, seldom with muted shades, usually robust, and sometimes, like this year, indescribably eye-popping. It is foliage time in Vermont!
Some other states, even New Hampshire and New York boast of their brilliant colors each fall, for some unknown reason. California hasn’t a clue. Too many states dupe tourist to come visit their muffled brilliance. Why? Don’t they know? They probably do, but want the traveler’s money anyway.
Leaf-Peepers in the know go to Vermont the second week of October. Vermonters wait for a heavy rain or high winds to shake the leaves from the trees before they make the trek to Florida for the winter. Lots of people in lots of states love and admire the changing colors of the hillsides. Too often, only the pale yellows of aspens in the high country, or some oaks with a stronger shade of lemon in the lowlands signal the change of seasons. It takes maples to make it a real fall; and the right weather.
In the summer leaves are mostly green because the chlorophyll in them masks their natural colors. It takes warm days and cool nights to get the juices running: corotenoid for the yellow and orange leaves and anthocyanin for the red leaves. The color may be the result of chemical reactions, but only those with too much time on their hands worry about that. The result of the chemistry is what bowls us over. That’s where the awe is.
They say you can’t go back. But that is only partly true. Yes, the town isn’t as it was, the houses need painting, the store windows boarded up, shopping reserved for the big boxes rather than the quaint but unique shops. Even friends have gotten older and started looking older. But that doesn’t describe the surrounding lands. You can go back to that.
Fall doesn’t last long in the Northeast Kingdom. It’s summer for a while, and then you wake up one morning and it isn’t. The smell in the air has changed. The feel of the wind is different. Your neighbors greet you at the grocery store “Morning, feels like fall doesn’t it.”
Robert Frost may have said it best in Nothing Gold Can Stay –
Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold, Her early leaf’s a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day, Nothing gold can stay.
And so the gold and the red disappear almost overnight. If you come a week too late they will disappoint. If you come the next week they won’t be there. Foliage is a harbinger of what is to come, a brief blaze that colors the hills and then fades to shades of white that lasts for month.
But even that has good news written on it. It will be, in a few months, time for the snow to melt a bit and let the sap begin its rise to the taps. Harvested with care, and sent to evaporators to produce the best maple syrup. Those red trees make maple. Some states, even New Hampshire and New York boast of their amber gold. But why? Stores across the country dupe customers into paying exorbitant prices for their brand of syrup. It’s not made from Vermont maple trees, not real, can’t be good. They just do it anyway.
Chuck Woods
Elk Grove, Calif.
