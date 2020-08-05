The Ship is Sinking
To the Editor:
Interesting watching the rats jump ship, reporters turning on the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine culture of one sided reporting and claiming it was their way of reporting .
The mayors of cities that burned while they watch now turning on governors of said states and blaming them and visversa because they fear they now won’t get federal funds for the damages their political sham allowed to happen as they stood by and did nothing . Have you noticed how, in the last few days, the news on the protest / riots has all but cede or has started saying it’s peaceful exchange of dialogue .
The rats are starting to chew each other up as the food for their mass destruction of our nation has turn many against them and they now realize the damage politically they have done to their cause by allowing extremism to take over and silence all attempts at communicating and problem solving though civil discussion. The silent Majority will speak again if they continue down this rode of abuse of all who dare speak against them. The fear of them is subsiding and their own are starting to speak out in discourse about how the media has been fraudulent in their reporting caring only about sales of commercial time and ratings .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.