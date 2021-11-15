The Show Must Go On
To the Editor:
The recent Travis Scott concert continued without interruption to the end - even after it was known that eight members of the audience had been crushed to death by frenzied behavior of the concertgoers. This news from Houston brought to mind an incident some years ago in Burlington. Hearing Bob Dylan was to appear in concert at UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium, I at once ordered tickets.
Our seats were up front on folding chairs, where we very much enjoyed the opening act. But when Dylan came on there was a rush, seemingly of everyone in the gym, toward the stage. We were knocked down, the rows of chairs reduced to dangerous debris. We managed to make our way to the lobby where we learned organizers efforts to have Dylan stop the show until order was restored had been refused.
Only when bad behavior results in death comes public concern. As the impresarios say, “The show must go on!”
Carl Doerner
Barnet, Vt.
