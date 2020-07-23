The Sin of Racism
To the Editor:
Just over 400 years ago, the first Africans were brought to our shores as slaves. This is sometimes referred to as America’s “Original Sin.” While the religious concept of original sin is little thought of these days, the effects of the sin of slavery still poisons our lives.
Many American settlers held themselves out as Christians. Slavery was sometimes condemned by various churches, and sometimes excused by others. We can only wonder if some slave owners were uncomfortable with the glaring difference between what they said they believed and what they were actually doing. Perhaps it was easier if they saw the slaves as somehow less than human? Perhaps slaves deserved their fate because of something they had done or might do? Perhaps, slaves realized that they needed to be controlled by their white masters? Or came to love their white owners? Really?
The Bible has differing views as to whether the “sins of the fathers” are visited on their children. Perhaps the effects of the sin of slavery continue to fester in today’s society. Perhaps current-day racism is a sickness that started 400 years ago, in the hope that there could be some justification, some sort of “out” for the slaveowners. If those slaveowners had to find a way to justify their sins, those justifications were taught to the next generation, and then to the next. Now, we are burdened with racist beliefs that African-Americans are somehow less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.