The Sky is Falling in Wheelock
To the Editor:
My level of outrage is off the charts. The Wheelock Selectboard has taken steps to move forward on a proposal for work on the Town Hall that is OPENLY IN OPPOSITION TO THE VOTE OF THE PEOPLE TAKEN AT TOWN MEETING 2022.
A proposal is being spearheaded by Selectman Jim Blackbird to cut a hole in the floor of the hall in front of the stage, put in a cheaper lift (the kind two previous assistant fire marshalls said they would NOT approve) and gut the kitchen area in the basement and put in an ADA compliant toilet. A cost estimate or quote had been obtained from a local contractor. During the last Board meeting, a tension filled, unpleasant discussion ensued focused on pressuring the one other Board member present into agreeing to IMMEDIATELY award a contract based on the one estimate and not put the project out to bid. SO MANY THINGS ARE WRONG WITH THIS. WHERE DO I START?
On Town Meeting day, citizens voted on articles on the warning related to two options for getting work done on the Town Hall that would address accessibility issues, safety issues and many other identified needs. The overwhelming majority of the votes, 112 votes, were for one of the two options presented. Only 33 votes, a clear minority, were in opposition to either of the proposed options. The proposal spearheaded by Selectman Blackbird not only disregards the vote of the people, it disregards all the work done, all the information gathered, and all the other needs identified by the many citizens and professionals who have worked on our town’s facility needs for the past 15 years.
I recognize that Board members and citizens have every right to share ideas, offer suggestions, present proposals. For over 15 years, members of one facility after another have heard, entertained and researched ideas for meeting needs related to the Town Hall INCLUDING the idea of putting a lift in the existing building or moving the town clerk’s office to the upper level. After thorough research, all the committees and all the professionals consulted agreed these were not good solutions.
One of the concerns that guided development of design solutions was the concern that no floor space or square footage be lost in the town hall. The amount of space that would be lost if a lift were put in and interior stairs were brought up to code (which will be required) could jeopardize our ability to hold town meeting in the building. We would then be forced to hold an informational meeting at the school in Sheffield and ALL voting would have to be by Australian ballot at the Town Hall on Town Meeting Day. Town Meeting as we have known it could no longer take place.
In response to a question about where the town clerk could get water if she wanted a cup of coffee, the answer given was “the bathroom sink.” I guess that means the janitor would also have to get his mop water from the bathroom sink. In response to a question about what the plans were for all the community dishes that are currently stored in cupboards in the kitchen, a Board member offered to take them to the Transfer Station and take care of them.
Whatever happens with town facilities, whatever happens with the set of dishes and silverware we have used for community gathering and chicken pie suppers, the most disturbing aspect of all this for me is the way we are treating each other. On two occasions at a public meeting, I have heard a Board member state, “We are done with those two options (the ones the citizens supported). We are not talking about them again,” with so much anger in his tone of voice that it caused me distress. The pressure put on the Board Chair at the last meeting, the grilling and questioning directed at her for not immediately going along with Selectman Blackbird’s proposal were disquieting, disturbing.
I would like to thank the Board Chair for standing up to the pressure being put on her and thus allowing a chance for more citizens to learn about this proposal and share their feelings and thoughts.
And by the way, because of the long range planning of previous Selectboard’s and treasurers, because of the work of the listers in the past few years to identify and add new income sources to the grand list, an annual payment of up to $49,000 could be made on a facilities loan WITH NO INCREASE IN THE TAX RATE. And, don’t forget, that is less than what we pay annually, every year, for getting rid of our garbage.
Yours,
Carol Rossi
Wheelock, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.