The Spirit of Christmas

To the Editor:

In an early scene in Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew Fred stops by his office on Christmas Eve to wish him a merry Christmas. Scrooge responds with his famous “humbug.” When his nephew doubts that he considers Christmas a humbug, Scrooge responds “Merry Christmas! What right do you have to be merry? What reason have you to be merry? You’re poor enough.”

Even after Fred explains how good Christmas has been for him even though it has never increased his wealth, Scrooge still dismisses him as being foolish. The only reason for happiness according to Scrooge is money, and he believes that only the wealthy have a right to happy.

That night Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner Jacob Marley to warn him about his future in the afterlife if he continues to live as he is. Marley knows Scrooge’s fate because they lived similar lives. In the afterlife, Scrooge’s punishment, like Marley’s, will be to roam the earth seeking to intervene to help others, but not permitted to do so.

