The St. Johnsbury Band
To the Editor:
I apologize for missing the recent meeting of the Select Board when special appropriations were discussed. That particular Monday was also the band’s first rehearsal of the season and I was focused on making that happen.
The St. Johnsbury Band offers a free summer concert series which is funded through a special appropriation of $770 by the voters of the Town of St. Johnsbury on Mondays at 7:30 PM from the bandstand in Courthouse Park. It is a concert series that goes back well over a hundred years (the band dates to 1830). The band received an annual appropriation of $1000 for over a century which was lowered to $770 when the Town requested all special appropriations be reduced a number of years ago.
Visitors, community members and children attend the concerts and sit on blankets or lawn chairs. Kids often enjoy marching to the music and all find it a relaxing way to spend a Monday evening.
The 2022 season at the bandstand will run from Monday June 13th through August 15th. Each concert features a different music program of historic marches, show tunes, an occasional rag or swing piece and an Overture. One of these concerts will be at the History & Heritage Center. The season finale will be August 22nd at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
We found that the concerts are more festive and enjoyable if free ice cream is also offered. These ice cream socials are sponsored by local businesses. Both the ice cream and concert are free to the public and a tin is left on the table for donations to the band. Sponsors for the 2021 season included the Passumpsic Bank, Brett Gale Agency-State Farm, Community National Bank, Four Seasons Sotheby International Realty, NVRH, St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab, the Northeast Kingdom on Aging and the Caledonian Record. A new ice cream social sponsor for 2022 will be UnionBank.
Two thirds of the appropriation pays for a liability insurance policy so we can use State facilities. The band rehearses inside the St. Johnsbury Courthouse. Band members and officers all volunteer; only our Music Directors are offered an honorarium. The band funds its budget with additional concerts performed in other communities in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Membership in the band is free. All that is needed is to be fully vaccinated, have a concert type music instrument and basic music reading skills. Adults who played previously are often surprised how quickly their skills return and improve. Several area students join us and improve their music skills over the summer. Many find performing music together to be very rewarding and feel there isn’t a better place to experience a concert than from inside the bandstand!
Donations to the band have helped provide a new music fund. The St. Johnsbury Band is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization so your donation will not only help fund the arts in your community but is tax deductible.
For more information about the band, its history and our calendar, please visit the band’s web site www.stjohnsburyband.org. To keep up with current happenings please “like us” on Facebook. For more information about our special appropriation request or to discuss joining the band please contact me at manager@stjohnsburyband.org or by phone at 802-274-4053.
David Hare
Danville, Vt.
Manager, St. Johnsbury Band
