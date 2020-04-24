As Vermonters, we are all accustomed to the change in seasons. This time of year we welcome receding snow, longer days, flowers, budding trees, and the verdant grass that follows. We look forward to summer cookouts, swimming, and watching fireflies on a warm summer night. With fall comes the harvest of gardens, crisp apples, and brilliant colors across hillsides. Then we prepare for winter with cutting wood, weatherproofing our homes, and putting on snow tires. Winter brings its joys of fresh snow and challenges of cold winds and darkness. The rhythm of each season moves forward with some anticipation of the next. This year, we are contending with a period of time like no other - a time with little to no preparation, yet with great demands for action. We, the superintendents of our region, take this time to acknowledge the incredible response and perseverance of our school-communities in the face of COVID-19.
In the weeks since the Stay Home, Stay Safe order brought practices of social distancing to our lives here in Vermont, we have all struggled to respond to the impact. We have all been forced to make adjustments to our lives at home, work, and in our general social interactions. We recognize that for some the changes have been more than disruptive; they have been dramatic. There are those with young children, those who have lost employment, those who worry about elderly family members or others with compromised immune systems who may become ill, those with school-aged children, and of course those with more than one of these added areas of stress to contend with at one time. We recognize both the individual challenges facing our families and the collective crisis impacting our communities, state, country, and world. There are reminders everyday of how interconnected and dependent we are on one another.
We also see great demonstrations of resilience, resourcefulness, and kindness every day. Our administrators, teachers, and staff across the region have stepped up to care for our students in ways beyond what we would have considered possible just over a month ago. We greatly appreciate the tremendous effort and dedication put forth by all in support of students and families.
This dedication includes the hundreds of kitchen staff, Abbey Group employees, and support staff volunteers who arrive early every morning to prepare breakfast and lunches. We are feeding thousands of students daily, both during the week and, in some cases, on the weekend. Our bus drivers are faithfully delivering food and instructional resources with the assistance of support staff. Many of our custodial staff work continuously to clean and maintain our facilities. Our schools have either been providing child care to essential workers, or they have been working closely with those families, private providers, and the Child Development Division to match them with appropriate childcare.
Teachers quickly adapted to redesign curriculum, instruction, and assessment practices to deliver learning remotely. Central office staff, teachers, special educators, and administrators have identified essential learning targets and established Continuity of Learning plans in each school district. At the same time, teachers, guidance counselors, and school clinicians are making connections with their students and families to support their social and emotional wellbeing during this stressful time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.