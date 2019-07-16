The Ten-Year Hole
To the Editor:
On the tenth anniversary of a fire on Main Street, the hole in the ground, the hole in the soul of the town sits agape. Why?
There is no doubt that the economy of the country has shifted to the larger coastal cities in particular and some larger centers in the heartland. That leaves St. Jay wondering how to support itself and its population.
There is also no doubt that the lack of economic vigor is the fault of many of the key influencers in the town. Think back a few years to when Walmart wanted to open a super store in St. Jay. Those who owned small retail marts and shops, afraid that they would lose business, thwarted the plan. The town Select Board cowered to their wishes.
Walmart went where it was welcomed. Littleton also welcomed Home Depot, Lowes, TJ Maxx, and others. Now the good folks of St. Jay, and the surrounding area, do their shopping in another town in another state. Think of the thousands of people who would have shopped in St. Jay had the town leaders allowed it. Think of the thousands of people who would have visited the unique stores on Railroad St., Eastern Avenue, or Main Street. Think of the millions of dollars in tax money a progressive economic plan would have generated.
The hole would have been filled by now because a thriving economy would have demanded more shopping opportunities.
The Select Board has to concern itself with potholes and water main repairs, but foremost in its duties is to provide work opportunities for its citizens, to create taxable income opportunities, and to maintain its brand as one of the great little towns in New England.
How is it doing so far?
Charles Woods
Elk Grove, California
