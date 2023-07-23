The Tobacco Strategy
To the Editor:
John McClaughry in his latest commentary tries to convince us that burning fossil fuel does not cause global heating by using the tired, old argument that the world is heating up due to natural causes. This arguments was debunked years ago; however, pro-fossil fuel advocates continue to use it.
It is easy to prove that burning fossil fuel is causing the earth to heat up by measuring carbon isotopes. As a self-declared “expert” on global heating, Mr. McClaughry will know that CO2 in the atmosphere produced by burning fossil fuels has a different isotopic composition from CO2 that occurs naturally. By simply measuring the carbon isotopes, it is easy to prove that carbon in the atmosphere from burning fossil fuels greatly overwhelms that from natural causes.
Isotope geochemists have studied levels and makeup of carbon through the use of tree rings and ice cores going back thousands of years. The isotopes were consistent previous to the Industrial Revolution when humans began burning fossil fuels. This is when the amount of carbon in the atmosphere began to increase and when changes in carbon isotopes started.
The way Mr. McClaughry and others get around such scientific proof is to attack it as being unreliable. Just as tobacco companies argued that the science proving smoking causes cancer was unsettled, fossil fuel companies attack climate science. In both cases the goal is create doubt to prevent government from taking action. This is one tactic of what is referred to as the “Tobacco Strategy.”
In fact, fossil fuel companies have hired some of the same lawyers, public relations firms, and scientists that the tobacco industry used. They have also created front groups disguised as think tanks just as tobacco companies did to spread disinformation about smoking.
It is easy to point out the flaws in the Tobacco Strategy of attacking the science because of all the extreme and unusual weather the Northern Hemisphere is experiencing this summer was predicted by the climate science that Mr. McClaughry criticizes. Even more damaging to his use of the Tobacco Strategy is the fact that research going back to the 1950’s by the fossil fuel companies itself proves that burning fossil fuels cause the earth to heat up. As with tobacco companies own research, fossil fuel companies hid their research from the public.
Another tactic of the Tobacco Strategy is appeal to Cold War warriors whose belief in limited government naturally oppose government intervention. So calls for government action on global heating, as it was for smoking tobacco, are anathema to them and it is easy for tobacco and fossil fuel companies to exploit these limited-government advocates.
The fact that those denying that human activity is causing global heating are using disproven arguments to advance their political agenda tells me that they are panicking. They see people all over the Northern Hemisphere lose their homes, businesses, and their lives and are becoming more desperate. Reading their commentaries it is obvious that their real concern is preventing government action rather than what is happening with our climate.
Because they are more intent on defending their political view than working to alleviate the causes of human suffering, I say to them the same thing that Joseph Welch said to Joseph McCarthy at the June 9, 1954 session of the McCarthy Hearings, “Have You No Sense of Decency?”
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
