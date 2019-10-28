The True Lesson from California
To the Editor:
The October 22 commentary by Ethan Allen Institute Vice-President John McClaughry uses tactics from of the playbook of distraction and disinformation that the fossil fuel industry appropriated from the tobacco industry.
He quotes Edward Ring to support his viewpoint. Mr. Ring is from the California Policy Center, which is a right-wing think tank that is connected to the State Policy Network, as is the Ethan Allen Institute. This network has strong ties to the Koch family and therefore not a disinterested party. This tactic of using seemingly independent experts when they are really someone else from the same web of think tanks is straight out of their playbook. This is no different than a defendant in a criminal case using his or her co-defendant as an unbiased witness.
Using homelessness as a weapon against those who advocate for reversing climate change is a familiar tactic of climate science deniers in California. With financial support from the fossil fuel industry, they have used this tactic in the Los Angeles mayoral race and in a special election for the City Council in the San Fernando Valley. This tactic of using a less contentious issue—in this case homelessness—to hide their true intention—attacking climate change action—is also used when mentioning a “job producing” plant that did not get approval. If the implication is that reducing greenhouse gas emission lead to job losses, it is totally off base.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Trump Admission, which is no friend to the climate crisis, “projects [a] job growth in occupations related to helping the environment or conserving natural resources.” They project that two green occupations—solar photovoltaic installers and wind turbine service technicians—will have the greatest job growth of all occupations from 2016 to 2026. And their data shows that the medium annual wage of all green occupations is higher than the medium annual wage of all workers in 2017. If your true concern is homelessness, green jobs are going to give them a lot of opportunities to enter the workforce.
Another tactic used was to place blame on something related to an outcome but is not the true cause such as blaming California’s liability laws for the rolling blackouts. The real cause is the once-in-century forest fires that now occur several times a year. There would be no need for rolling blackouts if these fires were not occurring in greater numbers and intensity. Internal memos dating back to the 1970’s show that the fossil fuel industry predicted that the effects of greenhouse gas emissions would have devastating environmental effects such as the extreme wildfires in California. Yet, they consciously decided to ignore their own research and actively mislead the public to protect their profits. This exactly what tobacco companies did when their research proved the harmful effects of smoking.
As he has done before, Mr. McClaughry attacks government support for renewable energy. He is a Libertarian and a proponent of market-based solution, so I understand his position. However, I don’t understand how someone who espouses the free-market would not also speak out against the tens of millions tax dollars that the fossil fuel industry receives, especially given the billions they make in profits each year. I would also think that anyone who believes in the free market would not support taxpayers picking up the cost of them doing business.
This week, the New York attorney general is bringing a case against Exxon Mobil to trial because it has not included the cost of environmental damage on their books. We taxpayers bear a great deal of the expense to clean up after the increasingly severe environmental disasters. If the fossil fuel industry truly believed in corporate responsibility, they would include economic loss and human suffering in the cost of producing their products. Obviously, they don’t. Doing so would reduce their profits and make them less competitive with renewable energy.
Exxon alone has spent over $30 million on think tanks and researchers to spread disinformation about climate science. The true lesson from California is not to get caught up in the web of deception that the fossil fuel industry has spun. Their overarching strategy of spreading confusion is to keep us from acting on the overwhelming evidence, including the fossil fuel industry’s own research, that shows we must act now to reverse climate change brought on by burning fossil fuels.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(1) comment
Very well expressed. Thank you. McClaughry and Roper have ratcheted up the volume against the idea of climate change. They are clearly on the wrong side of evolution, and I think that continued institute funding depends upon their making the case against climate change. (Any institute that cannot successfully represent the interests of its funders eventually becomes an under-funded institute. Livelihoods depend upon that funding.)
