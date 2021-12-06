The Truth??
To the Editor:
After making 30,753 false or misleading statements during his one term in office, the two-time popular vote loser accidentally made a statement that may border on the truth.
The statement from Trump, shared via email on Saturday (12/04/21), read, “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid or very corrupt.”
Yes, indeed! He called himself and the majority of his supporters who believe there was massive election fraud “very stupid or very corrupt.” Grammar isn’t his strong suit!
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
