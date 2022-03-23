The Truth About Inflation and Gas Prices

All this noise from republicans: Biden is responsible for shutting down pipelines, Biden is responsible for the price of gas at the pump, Biden is responsible for inflation, Biden is responsible for shortages of consumer goods, Biden is responsible for a failed supply chain. I have had a belly full the misinformation and lies
The supply chain is a globally created issue, created over multiple administrations, BOTH democrat and GOP – not Biden’s alone. And inflation is a complex issue tied to the GLOBAL supply chain and FOSSIL FUEL PRODUCTION.
Let me remind the general public that America is still in bed with the Saudis. The Saudis are currently still killing innocent civilians and continue to bomb Yemen. America is their arms provider. Humanitarian aid is still blocked by the Saudi prince that brutally butchered an American journalist.
Gas prices are under OPEC’s control, through their production outputs. Also, your tax dollars are still paid to American petrol companies in the form of subsidies. These companies are being subsidized for production they would be generating to make wealth, the subsidies are another wealth stream for American oil producers while American citizens suffer.
The planet is in crisis on multiple fronts. There are multiple war fronts in addition to the tragedy in Ukraine at the hands of a war criminal. Our focus should be environmental recovery and staunching the flow of innocent blood. Let us please put our energy and resources there – not senseless and misguided political battles.
