The Truth About the Wall

According to Eileen A Kristoff, letter to the editor, Something to Ponder 8/22, Trump built 450 miles of border wall, which according to his stump speeches “I will build a beautiful wall that Mexico will pay for. Mexico did not, our tax dollars did.
Before I get started I want to thank ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. You may be familiar with them, or not if you watch Fox “News.” They have recently reported on the trips, lavish entertainment and other gifts to Justice Thomas. My major source, an article by the Texas Tribune [not exactly a ‘right wing rag’] I encourage everyone to read the whole article to get the full scope of the maleficence and graft. https://www.texastribune.org/2020/10/27/border-wall-texas-cost-rising-trump/
We share a 1,954 mile land border with Mexico. Before Trump, 654 miles of wall had already been built. The government spent $2.4 billion from 2007-15 to build 653 miles of fence, as well as gates, roads, lighting and other infrastructure, according to the GAO.
Under Trump 350 miles of replacement and secondary structures were constructed. When Trump first touted his plan to build a “beautiful” wall all along the southern border, he said it would cost $8 billion — $12 billion tops.
In May 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a pair of contracts worth $788 million to replace 83 miles of fence along the southwest border. Four months into this year, however, the government increased the value of the contracts by more than $1 billion, without the benefit of competitive bidding designed to keep costs low to taxpayers.
Within a year of the initial award, the value of the two contracts had more than tripled, to over $3 billion, even though the length of the fence the companies were building had only grown by 62%, to 135 miles; to build a total of 738 miles, which comes out to roughly $20 million a mile. A review of federal spending data shows more than 200 contract modifications, at times awarded within just weeks or months after the original contracts, have increased the cost of the border wall project by billions of dollars since late 2017. Much of the money is coming from military counter-narcotics funding.
There is much more, but I think you get the picture. Trump is a cheat and a grifter. Please don’t put our country in more peril and vote for him. He does not care for you, only himself and his cronies. What can you honestly say he did his first time in office to make your life better?
