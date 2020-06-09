The Truth Is Not Tripe

To the Editor:

Todd leadbeater, in his LTE (06/02/20), complains about the “frequent writers” and “self-proclaimed fact checker” whose letters are full of “regurgitated liberal/socialist tripe” and “condescending drivel.”

Todd must know that many letters to the editor contain false/misleading statements. Thankfully there are readers willing to correct the disinformation.

One writer complained (5/15/17), “When was there an investigation about the lies of Benghazi?” By 5/15/17, there had been eight Benghazi investigations, none which found any wrong doing by anyone in the Obama Administration.

